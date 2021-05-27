Want Your Shot At Colorado’s $1 Million Vaccine Drawing, But Can’t Find Your Record In The State Database? You’re Not Alone

According to the VA’s website, as many as 65,000 people in Colorado got fully vaccinated through its system, but they aren’t currently part of the state’s database. A VA spokeswoman said the two sides are trying to sort things out.

"We are in daily communication with the state to see how we can make it work," said Brandy Morrison, Public Affairs Officer with the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center.

Time is short to find a solution. The first drawing for $1 million will take place Wednesday, with the winner to be announced Friday.

A spokeswoman with the state health department, via email, said the VA “does not enter vaccination information into CIIS (the state’s database.) That said, we are working with the Department of Veterans Affairs to find a solution to ensure they are eligible for the prize.”

While it can be tricky to search through the database, some vaccine records simply aren't there.

And veterans aren’t alone.

It is hard to know exactly how many people there are who have received vaccinations in Colorado but are not listed in the state system. In many cases, people are failing to find their records in the public portion of the state database because they used a nickname or a different email address when they made their vaccine appointment and have since forgotten it.

But the state health department acknowledged Thursday that as many as 11 percent of immunizations statewide are not reaching the database within 72 hours of administration.

“Interestingly only my first COVID vaccination was listed, both of my mom’s were listed and we got them at the same time,” Anne Lindsey wrote to CPR. “I figure I am one of the people the state has listed, incorrectly, as waiting for my second dose. I would guess getting this database cleaned up could be a secondary benefit of the sweepstakes.”

Others initially couldn't find themselves at all.

“I admit I never would have looked at the state immunization record system without the news of the sweepstakes, but I did look ours up, and we’re not in the system,” wrote another, Constance Edwards.

She said she and her spouse got their vaccines in April and May. He got his through King Soopers, she got hers through the federal site at UCHealth Loveland.

Edwards, who eventually found her records, raised the broader question the discrepancies raise: “How are people getting into the system, and how can someone correct their own record if it doesn’t exist or isn’t accurate?”

Lee, the Navy veteran, said his wife got vaccinated at Coors Field and all of her information was in the database when they checked.

“So she has a chance, that's fair,” he said.

Lee contacted the VA to see if he could get his name on the list. He was told none of the people that work there are in the database either and that the VA was trying “to work with Colorado to figure out.”