Mesa County Will Hold Its Own COVID Vaccine Cash Giveaway

If you live in Mesa County and think Colorado’s $5 million vaccine drawing isn’t enough incentive to get vaccinated, you might be in luck.

Mesa County Public Health will award two $500 cash prizes every week through the end of July. The pool of potential winners will include residents who entered their information on Mesa County Public Health's website within a week of getting either dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals who have already received both doses of the vaccine will get an opportunity to win an even bigger prize. In August, the county will give away a grand prize that gets bigger as more residents get fully vaccinated. As of June 2, it sits at $50,355. The prize is capped at $90,000.

“Just like the statewide $1M initiatives, the prize money is coming from advertising and marketing funds from the federal government and designed to encourage vaccination against COVID-19,” said a Mesa County spokesperson in an email.