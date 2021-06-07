Voters’ Rights, Progressive Values And Rural Colorado Shape Debate Over Last-Minute Property Tax Proposal

Lawmakers are moving ahead with an attempt to short-circuit a proposed property tax cut before it even gets on the ballot, providing a smaller tax cut as a substitute.

Senate Bill 293 passed the Senate Monday 23-11, with some bipartisan support — four Republicans and all but one Democrat voted yes. But it also drew bipartisan criticism. Some lawmakers see it as a way to stop a devastating cut that would disproportionately harm rural communities. Others believe it would undermine the system of direct democracy that is at the heart of Colorado politics.

The debate springs from a ballot initiative that may go before voters this November: the conservative group Colorado Rising Action is collecting signatures for a measure that would cut property tax rates statewide by nine percent.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers worries that voters will approve that cut — taking away money from the local districts that rely on property taxes. So they have written a counter-measure. Senate Bill 293 would create a smaller temporary tax cut — while rewriting state law in a way that would block the ballot measure from taking full effect.

Sen. Bob Rankin, a Republican on the Joint Budget Committee, said that the bill is necessary to stop a statewide vote from doing disproportionate harm to rural areas.

A cut to the statewide assessment rate would chop a percentage off the revenues that support emergency services, county governments and other local services. That may hurt more in rural areas that don’t have a protective buffer of revenue growth from the development boom.

“I would urge them to think about the impact on the parts of the state that are not up and down, the Front Range,” Rankin said last week. “This is the same discussion we had on the Gallagher repeal. Rural conservatives supported repealing (the Gallagher amendment), and I believe rural conservatives will support this bill.

On the Senate floor, the measure drew criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. Sen. Julie Gonzales, a Denver Democrat, said that she would oppose the bill. She said that approving any cut to property taxes would disproportionately benefit wealthy property owners.

“I ask that you not settle for a temporary fix to a disturbing proposition,” she said.