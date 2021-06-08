Colorado Will Ban Plastic Bags And Plastic Foam Containers. There Are Several Exceptions, However.

Colorado lawmakers this week voted to join the growing list of states that ban plastic bags and polystyrene carryout containers at stores and restaurants.

It will take a couple of years before Colorado’s ban takes effect, however, and the measure comes with a major exemption that interferes with the original intentions of legislators.

The ban was part of a yearslong attempt by Colorado Democrats and environmental activists to reduce the state’s reliance on and consumption of plastic. A bill introduced in the House in February received its final approval from the legislature Tuesday and needs only Gov. Jared Polis’ signature to become law.

Under the new bill, the state will charge customers 10 cents per paper or plastic bag used at most grocery stores, retailers and restaurants starting in 2023, according to the bill. The ban on single-use plastic bags and polystyrene containers often used for takeout food will begin in 2024.

Sixty percent of the bag fee will go to local jurisdictions for recycling or composting programs and related administrative costs, and the rest is for the businesses. People enrolled in a state or federal food assistance program do not have to pay the bag fee.

Once the ban is in effect, paper bags will still cost 10 cents, an additional effort by legislators to encourage customers to bring their own reusable bags.