MSU Denver Is Offering Vaccinated Students The Chance To Win Tuition Money

As Colorado attempts to raise vaccination rates among young people, Metropolitan State University of Denver is the state’s first higher education institution to offer its own COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

The university will award scholarships to five students, each able to cover up to $8,164 of the student’s remaining tuition after other financial aid. If an in-state student receives the whole amount, it would be enough to cover an entire year of school.

“We just want to make sure that our students or faculty and staff have the best experience, and the best way to do that is to get the vaccine,” MSU’s associate vice president of enrollment Mary Sauceda said. “So we really wanted to motivate students, especially those students who are planning on getting the vaccine, but haven't gotten the chance to do it.”

Sauceda said the scholarship will hopefully motivate students still on the fence about getting vaccinated. The Auraria campus, which houses three universities including MSU, is asking all students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to classes in the fall. As is the case for other vaccines colleges require, students may opt out for personal, medical or religious reasons.