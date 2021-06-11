From Conifer To Silverthorne To Rangely, Small Wildfires Burn Just A Day After ‘Extreme’ Warning

Crews are still working to contain several small wildfires that were burning on Thursday, a day marked by a rare “extremely critical” wildfire weather warning issued by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. Nearly the entire western half of the state was also on alert for “extreme” fire danger.

So far, the fires have been relatively small, with no reported injuries or major damage to homes or buildings. And while climate change and other factors mean Colorado’s fire season is now a year-long affair, the fires this week suggest peak wildfire days have just started.

Here are a few of the fires we’re watching:

Platte River Fire

About 70 firefighters were dispatched to the 31-acre Platte River Fire near the Buffalo Creek Community. Air tankers and helicopters were called in Thursday to help fight the wildfire, which forced the evacuation of at least 25 homes in the area near Conifer.