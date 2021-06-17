More Kids In Denver Juvenile Courts Are There For Violent Crimes. Anger Management Classes And Early Intervention Can Help

Since the pandemic, some Denver-area juvenile courts are seeing fewer kids in courtrooms, but a troubling new trend has risen instead — the courts are seeing more kids charged with violent crimes like aggravated assault or robbery. They’re also seeing spikes in domestic violence among youth, and gang activity.

“We’re getting some really, really tough kids right now,” said Shawn Cohn, chief probation officer in the Denver Juvenile Probation department. “And I do think that the pandemic played into that because these kids don't have the outlets of school or being where there are positive adults that engage with them and kind of help walk them through some scenarios and situations.”

Before some teens gravitate towards really violent crime, some — low-level, first-time offenders — end up in anger management classes instead. Let’s say a kid punches another kid in school. It’s the first time they’ve done that. A municipal court may send the youth to an anger management class at NCTI of Colorado. The group provides cognitive behavioral therapy classes for adults and court-ordered classes for youth, such as 4-hour ones on anger management, substance abuse, petty theft or domestic violence.

Mark Whitney, NCTI’s president, said he has youth for such a short period of time, the main goal is getting kids to make the connection between actions and consequences and identifying the coping strategies.

“‘If I punch this kid, what's going to happen?’” Whitney said. “Getting them to think about the consequences of this particular action … What am I doing to cope with my stress? What types of activities can I do to help control my stress level, which can drive my anger. Accepting responsibility for our past behavior is important, but also accepting responsibility for our future behavior is also important.”

Whitney believes the classes benefit some youth, especially first-time offenders. But he also realizes the class's limitations.

“We also recognize that we have them for four hours and they're going to go right back into the environment they came from, whether it's a school environment, whether it's a family environment and there are all of those forces at play when it comes to a juvenile case.”

Denver’s The Conflict Center also offers classes but takes a slightly different approach. They break up the learning over a few weeks. In a group, kids sort through what they are learning — then practice what they’ve learned, come back and learn some more.

“Just learning all of it in one day and then going out into the world, there's a low likelihood that any long-term behavioral changes would take place,” said The Center’s Rachel Portentis. "We really do want these skills to be practical, long-lasting.”

Protentis said one of the group’s goals is getting kids to think, “‘Now I’m able to more effectively handle these situations or deal with conflict when it arises.’”

The classes may explore ways to problem solve, recognize personal anger triggers, identify emotions that may happen before the anger like loneliness, fear and confusion, and discover realistic alternatives to arguing and fighting. Parents or guardians must attend half the classes. The Conflict Center sees youth from across the Denver area who have been ordered by a court to attend classes. It also works with individual families whose child may have anger issues.

Anger management programs can help some first-time offenders but experts say more attention needs to be paid to treating anger earlier in life.

Dr. Jessica Hawks, a clinical and adolescent psychologist and an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, said there isn’t much research on the effectiveness of court-ordered anger management classes, partly because there isn’t one consistent way to teach the classes.

The research that does exist suggests the best outcomes involve a “cognitive behavioral” approach and involves parents in the treatment.

And since there is no centralized database for a court to see if a particular child has problems in other municipalities and because juvenile records are sealed, it’s much more difficult to assess recidivism.

“But the reality is, as a society, we need to be doing a much better job of intervening, well before kids are involved in the legal system and they've gotten themselves into a place where court-mandated treatment is even necessary,” Hawks said.

She said a large subset of kids with risk factors for conduct, anger and behavior issues could be identified in toddlerhood. She said behavioral problems are the number one reason — after anxiety and depression — children are referred to treatment. But only 30 percent of kids with behavioral problems get treatment and even fewer of those are getting treatment that’s backed as effective by science.