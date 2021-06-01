Colorado’s Redistricting Commissions Can Get A Head Start On Creating Electoral Maps Despite Delayed Census Data

While giving its approval for the process to preliminarily write maps before the data is finalized, the state’s highest court also reaffirmed the independent nature of Colorado’s new citizen commissions in charge of redistricting.

The court ruled that Senate Bill 247, which was moving through the state legislature to encourage the commissioners to use the preliminary Census data to draw maps, was unconstitutional.

The court said Colorado lawmakers can’t legally tell the commissions what to do because they are separate entities.

“The independent commissions were established by voters specifically to remove authority from the General Assembly over the redistricting process,” stated the court’s ruling. “Thus, the General Assembly does not have the authority to direct the independent commissions to interpret constitutional terms a certain way.”

This is the first time Colorado will use these new independent redistricting commissions. In 2018, through a pair of constitutional amendments, Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved the new process for setting districts for state and federal races for the next decade. The goals are to make seats more competitive, get broad public input and inject more fairness and transparency into how political lines are set.