A new study provides more evidence in striking terms. It found that neighborhoods with the most people of color, fewest primary English speakers, and lowest levels of education were hardest hit by the pandemic.

The Colorado Health Institute tracked census-level COVID-19 diagnoses in seven Denver metro counties, plus parts of Larimer and Weld. It appears to be the first examination of the crisis’ impact at a more granular level.

In the hardest-hit spots, the rate of those diagnoses was 10 times greater than those that did best. A neighborhood with the highest concentrations of COVID-19 diagnoses might be separated by just a 10-minute drive from one largely untouched by the virus.

“The data is stark and compelling, and it affirms what my constituents have survived over the past 18 months,” said state Sen. Julie Gonzales, who represents a heavily Latino district in central, west and north Denver. “Crisis exacerbates inequality, and the health and economic impacts of the pandemic hit harder in working-class communities of color.”

The institute's Joe Hanel says the trend held true outside of Denver too in places like Fort Lupton, east of Longmont, and neighborhoods north, east and south of Greeley.

“There are neighborhoods where more people are engaged in essential work, more people live in crowded housing conditions,” Hanel said. “What we see here is COVID following socioeconomic patterns.”

Life expectancy fell this year, especially among communities of color

The CHI report comes on the heels of news last month that so many Coloradans died of COVID-19 and related causes, including drug overdoses, that life expectancy statistics fell dramatically this past year.

The drop was most alarming among communities of color, where enough Hispanic and Black residents died in the pandemic that both groups’ life expectancy statistics fell by about four years. The drop among white people in Colorado was 1.4 years.