To Get The COVID Vaccine To More Hispanic And Latino Coloradans, The New Goal Is Meeting The Unvaccinated Where They Are

Denver has hit the 70 percent threshold for resident vaccination, but some of its Latino neighborhoods are getting vaccinated at much lower rates, according to Dr. Lilia Cervantes, an associate professor in the department of medicine at Denver Health.

“There are some very high-risk neighborhoods where most of the community are first generation or foreign born individuals,” Cervantes said. “And that is where we're seeing the highest disparities.”

Denver’s health agencies updated their data last week. About 35 percent of Latinos older than 12 are vaccinated in Denver County — that’s less than half the rate for white Denverites. Latino residents makeup 29 percent of the Denver population but represent 47 percent of cases, 46 percent of hospitalizations, and 30 percent of deaths.

If you look at the map of Denver counties, the highest case rates are in some of the mostly Latino neighborhoods, like those in west Denver, like Barnum West, Westwood, and Ruby Hill, Cervantes noted.

“I think that it is critical that we improve vaccine uptake in our most marginalized groups, including those who are undocumented and those who are Spanish language dominant,” if the state hopes to reach broad levels of protection from the virus, she said.

Cervantes said she’s concerned the state will keep seeing a higher COVID-19 positivity rate in those marginalized groups, who make up much of the essential workforce.

“This past year, I think we have seen stark health inequities in the Latino community,” Cervantes said.

Black Coloradans also lag behind, according to the state dashboard, but not as much as Hispanic residents. They make up about 4 percent of the state’s population but are a little less than 3 percent of those who have been vaccinated.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Medical assistant Yasmin Tellez prepares to give Maria Chacon the first of two COVID-19 vaccinations at Globeville's Clinica Tepeyac. Jan. 26, 2021.

Because of the different vaccination rates, the pandemic is not 'over' at the same time for everyone

All this portends a more uneven pandemic, said Dr. Fernando Holguin a pulmonologist and critical care doctor at the Latino Research and Policy Center at the Colorado School of Public Health.

He worries cases, hospitalizations and deaths will keep flaring up in unvaccinated communities, especially in predominantly Hispanic ones in parts of Colorado or other states where vaccination rates are poor.

“They're at risk, especially moving into the fall of seeing increasing waves of infections. I think it is really critical that people really become vaccinated,” he said.

Even as parts of the state and country are getting vaccinated at high rates, for the mostly unvaccinated “COVID infections in certain communities still will be devastating for them,” he said.