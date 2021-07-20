Housing In Colorado Springs Is Becoming More Unaffordable — But It’s Still Cheaper Than Denver

Colorado Springs housing prices set records for the fifth month in a row in June. The median price of a single family home still sits nearly $100,000 less than in metro Denver. Still, Donna Major with Colorado Peak Realty in the Springs says the city is increasingly pricing people out.

“That’s heartbreaking because obviously I want to see everyone be able to buy a home and live in something that they own and build equity,” Major said.

The median home price in the Springs rose to $450,000 in June, up from $432,000 a month earlier. Houses are also staying on the market for an average of nine days, half the time of a year ago, according to data from the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors.

That means it’s a great market for sellers, with homes usually selling for well over their asking prices. Major said it’s difficult for her to even gauge how much to recommend her clients bid over the asking price since at times the final sales price is so much higher than she even expected.