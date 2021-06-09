In Fountain, Colorado, There’s Plenty Of Room For New Homes. But There Isn’t Enough Water

There are currently fewer than 9,000 taps, or connections, to Fountain’s water supply. Over the last year, Blankenship said developers have applied for nearly 30,000 new taps to the city’s water system.

Blankenship is telling developers, Fountain is tapped out.

“The bottom line is, we can't give you something that we don't have,” Blankenship said.

To support that many new taps, the city would need to buy additional rights to use more water. They would also need a place to store that water, and the city would need to treat it and find a way to get it to homes.

That’s getting harder to make happen in a state like Colorado, where most of the people live on the Front Range but most of the water is on the Western Slope.

“You have to bring the water from far away. And it keeps getting further and further. And so the further it goes, and the longer it goes, the more expensive it is,” Blankenship said.

Michael Elizabeth Sakas A sprinkler waters the new lawn of a plywood-shell of a townhouse in Colorado Springs, May 24, 2021.

Where the city of Fountain gets its water from

Fountain gets most of its water from the Pueblo Reservoir, which is filled with water that would otherwise end up in the Colorado River. The reservoir project was built in the 1970s. It’s unlikely the city would be able to build something similar today, Blankenship said. It's a lot tougher to do that now, just because of the environmental concerns.

Climate change and worsening drought and streamflows are diminishing flows into the Colorado River. Proposals to divert water long distances and across mountains can face decades of legal battles from environmental groups, and water storage projects aren’t being built at the pace they once were.