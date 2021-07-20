Flash Flooding In Poudre Canyon Causes Evacuations, At Least One Death Overnight Near Fort Collins

Jered Kramer, public information officer for the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the casualty and missing person reports, and said at least five houses had been destroyed by the flooding. Residents, businesses and campgrounds in Larimer County were evacuated throughout the evening. An evacuation site was being set up by the Red Cross at Cache La Poudre Middle School, 3515 W County Road 54G.

Denver resident Todd Evans was camping near the Cache La Poudre River until a police officer told him to pack up and leave, he told CPR News. "We were able to get some of it. There's still a couple hundred dollars of stuff. Propane bottles, trees, umbrellas, I got some tools that I left up there," he said.

County emergency authorities said just before 10 p.m. that Highway 14 would be closed from Ted's Place west to the Jackson County line until at least Wednesday due to excessive flooding, though they are allowing residents between Rustic and Ted's Place to return to their homes, subject to a law enforcement checkpoint. They cited danger from debris flowing and said there was "heavy debris" in the area. Forest Service campgrounds along Highway 14 will be closed Wednesday.

The sheriff's office first warned people to seek higher ground just before 7 p.m. As of 7:40 p.m., Poudre Valley REA, an electric co-op providing power to northern Colorado in Larimer, Weld and Boulder counties, said on Twitter, "Early reports indicate there are mudslides in the area resulting in multiple miles of line down." They estimated the outages affected at least 130 customers, but later said that with bridges out and debris not allowing them to cross the river, they couldn't assess all the damage.

On Tuesday afternoon the National Weather Service had warned of heavy storms and flash flooding further up canyon, over part of the area burned last year by the Cameron Peak fire, the largest wildfire in Colorado history. Threats of flooding at the site of a different burn scar, the Grizzly Creek fire, halfway across the state in Glenwood Canyon closed Interstate 70 through Western Colorado on Tuesday evening, as well.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Colorado State Patrol and CDOT crews manage evacuees coming out of the Poudre Canyon at Ted’s Place near Fort Collins after the Larimer Sheriff’s Office ordered the canyon evacuated ahead of a flash flood Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

This is a developing story.