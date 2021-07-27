Video: House Investigation Into The U.S. Capitol Insurrection, 1st Hearing

The U.S. House select committee investigating the events leading up to and during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 held its first public hearing Tuesday, July 27.

Four officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have given emotional accounts of the attack. They testified Tuesday that they were beaten as the mob of former President Donald Trump supporters overwhelmed them, broke through windows and doors and interrupted the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Officers testified with emotion that they felt they might well be killed. And they rebuked Republican lawmakers for resisting the investigation and playing down the violence of the mob.

Six months after the Capitol insurrection, the Justice Department is still hunting for scores of rioters, even as the first of more than 500 people already arrested have pleaded guilty.

The committee has been plagued with partisan conflict. Most House Republicans remain loyal to former President Donald Trump, and Congress is deeply split over the deadly insurrection.