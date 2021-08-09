Poor Air Quality Persists Across Colorado, But Midweek Relief Could Be On The Horizon

Nikki Fox was only able to walk her two dogs at Westminster Hills Dog Park for half an hour on Sunday before her throat started to feel irritated.

“It felt just oppressive and muggy and kind of like my lungs just weren't having a good time,” she said.

Fox’s dogs needing to go out was a good reason for her to leave the house, which she has been “pent up” in while smoke blankets the Colorado sky. On her walk, she noticed she could no longer see the mountains in the distance, one of the reasons she visits this park.