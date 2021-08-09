What The UN’s Latest Climate Report Means For Colorado

Time is running out for humanity to avoid the worst effects of a warming planet.

A dire preview of those consequences is already playing out in Colorado, according to the latest scientific report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The state’s three biggest wildfires are less than a year old. Rain falling on those burn scars has triggered deadly flash flooding and erosion that has shut down highways and poisoned water supplies. Heatwaves have threatened to cook people inside their homes. Air quality warnings have also become a summer fixture thanks to a combination of local pollution and smoke, mostly from out-of-state wildfires.

The report, compiled by more than 200 leading scientists and based on more than 14,000 studies, assembled the latest evidence linking those types of disasters to rising global temperatures. It also offered an “unequivocal” confirmation that humanity is to blame, primarily due to the continued burning of fossil fuels.

So what does it all mean for Colorado? Here’s a quick summary of the most relevant points.