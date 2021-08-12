Recorded In A Colorado Prison, ‘Territorial’ Album Is A Melting Pot Of Musical Influences

One of Colorado's oldest prisons hosted the recording sessions for an album out today. "TLAXIHUIQUI" is a collection of songs recorded by Territorial — a band of seven musicians incarcerated at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility in Cañon City.

Die Jim Crow Records put out the album. It's a music label for formerly and currently incarcerated musicians founded by activist Fury Young, who produced "TLAXIHUIQUI." The record showcases a variety of styles — including folk, blues, gospel, Nahuatl chant and hip-hop.

Fury Young spoke with Colorado Matters host Avery Lill about the logistics of recording music in a prison, the redemptive themes behind 'TLAXIHUIQUI' songs like "Holy Rain" and more.