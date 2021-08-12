Recorded In A Colorado Prison, ‘Territorial’ Album Is A Melting Pot Of Musical Influences
One of Colorado's oldest prisons hosted the recording sessions for an album out today. "TLAXIHUIQUI" is a collection of songs recorded by Territorial — a band of seven musicians incarcerated at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility in Cañon City.
Die Jim Crow Records put out the album. It's a music label for formerly and currently incarcerated musicians founded by activist Fury Young, who produced "TLAXIHUIQUI." The record showcases a variety of styles — including folk, blues, gospel, Nahuatl chant and hip-hop.
Fury Young spoke with Colorado Matters host Avery Lill about the logistics of recording music in a prison, the redemptive themes behind 'TLAXIHUIQUI' songs like "Holy Rain" and more.
You Care.
You are one of the CPR readers who wants to know what is really going on these days. We can help you keep up - The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!