I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Has Officially Reopened Ahead Of Schedule

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon opened early Saturday morning, state leaders announced.

That’s ahead of the Saturday afternoon schedule they’d pushed earlier in the week.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to get Glenwood Canyon on I-70 opened as soon as possible and we have made each minute count,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a press release. “I’m thrilled that we are delivering a few hours ahead of schedule.”

Mudslides more than two weeks ago closed the road, trapping more than a hundred motorists overnight and making travel across the state difficult.

The reopening is limited — one lane in each direction at certain points through the canyon. That and reduced speed limits will slow travel, said Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew. She urged drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

“The last thing we need is distracted driving, or worse, a crash in the canyon which would inevitably force a closure of I-70,” she said in a press release. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in keeping the road open and maintaining this vital connection for people and communities nearby.”

Lew said the department hopes to have both lanes in each direction open by Thanksgiving, when longer-term repairs are complete.