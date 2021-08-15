Eagle County Law Enforcement Reporting To Schools Monday To Prevent Conflict Over Mask Mandate

Tension over mask mandates for elementary and middle schoolers in Eagle County schools has reached a point that sheriff’s deputies will be at schools for students’ first day back on Monday.

Law enforcement officials said officers will be present to make sure classes and students aren’t disrupted by potential protests. They will not be there to enforce mask rules.

“Our goal is the same as yours, getting our children back to school safely” a sheriff’s statement said. “Law enforcement is requesting that persons who are wishing to express their opinions, not interfere or interrupt the freedom of movement and the functions of the schools.”

Eagle County Public Health issued an order last week mandating students in schools with “large numbers of youth that are not yet eligible for vaccination” to mask up.

Health officials said the order will slow the spread of the delta variant, which has caused a new wave of cases and hospitalizations across the state, primarily among unvaccinated populations.

According to the health department, the mask mandate will be relaxed if an entire school reaches an 80 percent vaccination rate or the seven-day incidence rate for Eagle County drops to below 50 per 100,000.

As the rise of the delta variant coincides with the start of school, several other Colorado districts, including Cherry Creek and Denver Public Schools, have reintroduced mask requirements. In Jefferson County, schools have mandated masks for younger students — those too young to get vaccinated. That move prompted protests earlier this month.

Safety measures vary at schools across the state, with no centralized order coming from the Polis administration. Experts say outbreaks at schools are inevitable, but vaccinations and mask mandates are sure ways to slow them.