Polis Sees No Need For A Statewide Mask Mandate In Schools — At Least Not Yet

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has no plans to issue a statewide mask mandate for students now returning to school across the state, but said a threat to either hospital capacity or the ability of schools to remain open in the fall could persuade him to consider taking additional action to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We will not overwhelm our hospitals. We will take the steps necessary to avoid doing that,” he said, noting his other metric for schools is in-person education. “If we see that districts are failing to be able to stay in person, simply because kids aren't wearing masks, we will absolutely look at taking action.”

But there are no established benchmarks for what might trigger additional action, which Polis also did not specify.

Speaking in a morning press conference, Polis said seven Colorado kids under the age of 10, and another 10 who are between ages 11 and 19, are now hospitalized with positive COVID-19 cases in Colorado. That’s among the 501 people hospitalized in the state, part of a national increase “among the unvaccinated,” he said, though Colorado remains in the lower one-third of states in incidence rate per 100,000 residents.

The governor characterized those child cases as “just a small part of the hospitalizations,” but noted “we are not currently in jeopardy of overwhelming our hospital capacity,” the metric he’s repeatedly called the “north star” of his administration's pandemic response.

Polis acknowledged that some school districts will see cases in schools rise to the point where some may need for students to go into quarantine.

“There might be periods of time where for 10 days or a week, your class might have to go online, if there is an outbreak in the class,” Polis said. “But that is done in the service of keeping the schools in person and making sure that they can remain in person throughout the year.”

Polis’ comments come at yet another pandemic crossroads.

The delta variant has surged in Colorado and around the nation, just as students head back to school, with the fall/winter respiratory virus season looming.

There are signs that the incidence rate is stabilizing or even falling in western Colorado, south metro Denver and in the San Luis Valley. But large parts of the state remain classified as having high or very high transmission of the virus,

In the last few days, prominent health groups, as well as parents, have called on the Polis administration to mandate masks in schools, a step few districts in the state have already taken on their own.