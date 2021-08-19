Sen. John Hickenlooper Tests Positive For COVID-19 Along With Two Other U.S. Senators

Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. He was the third U.S. Senator to announce on Thursday breakthrough COVID-19 infections.

Hickenlooper joins Senate colleagues Republican Roger Wicker of Mississippi and Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine, in announcing they had each tested positive for COVID-19. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina also reported a breakthrough infection earlier this month.

Hickenlooper said in a statement that he has mild symptoms but feels good and will continue to isolate per the instructions of the congressional physician.

“I’m grateful for the vaccine (and the scientists behind it) for limiting my symptoms and allowing us to continue our work for Colorado. If you haven’t been vaccinated, don’t wait for the virus — get the shot today, and a booster when it’s available too!”