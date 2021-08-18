Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday that Colorado is continuing to see an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations driven by the Delta variant of the virus.

Colorado is now reporting 1,100 cases per day for the first time since mid-May, though the rate of growth is still not as steep as the U.S. average. But state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy warned that Colorado isn’t immune to seeing a rapid increase of cases in the future.

“That certainly is a possibility, and again is why we need Coloradans to stay vigilant,” Herlihy said.

Herlihy said some states have seen a more rapid acceleration of cases after students returned to school.

“It’s certainly why we need to have strategies in place to make sure that our school-aged children are protected at this time,” Herlihy said.

Courtesy of CDPHE

A district-by-district, community-by-community approach to masks, schools and kids

Polis has maintained that a statewide mask mandate for schools is not necessary, at least not yet. But Polis wrote a letter to school superintendents encouraging them to follow the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and adopt masks.

He added that different communities have “higher risk thresholds” with regard to COVID in their communities, and that “there’s no right and wrong.”

“There’s parents that don’t let their 16-year-old drive because they’re worried about the safety of 16-year-old drivers. There’s others that do,” he said.

He added that his kids will be wearing masks this coming semester, even if they lived in a school district that didn’t require them.