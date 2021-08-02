Breakthrough COVID Cases Among Those Fully Vaccinated Are Rising In Colorado

But while Herlihy expressed a cautious search for answers, Polis said he is urging the federal Food and Drug Administration to “quickly review Pfizer's request to allow for a third dose by cutting red tape. And I'm aware that some Coloradans have already taken matters into their own hands. They're getting that third dose and it's really important that the FDA moves at the speed of the pandemic and meet people where they are at. And I really hope that the FDA can rise to the occasion to help end this pandemic.”

The FDA has yet to authorize booster shots of the vaccine. Nor has the agency yet granted full authorization to any of the three COVID-19 vaccines now in routine use under “emergency use authorization” procedures by the FDA. Polis also called for that process to be expedited.

Herlihy said 95.5 percent of the virus being sequenced in Colorado now is the highly transmissible delta strain.

“Clearly that is what is driving our pandemic right now,” she said.

She also showed graphs looking at breakthrough cases by age group and vaccine type.

“We see fewer than expected vaccine breakthrough cases in children, 12 to 17, but more in older age groups,” she said. “We are seeing more vaccine breakthrough cases with the Janssen, or Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and the Pfizer vaccine compared to Moderna.”

She said the state is investigating that trend.

Hospitalizations and the Delta variant

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News An ICU nurse at Rose Medical Center, Denver, Nov. 13, 2020.

Polis also announced the state had reached a new threshold of 70 percent of all eligible Coloradans having gotten vaccinated. After having reached that level for all eligible adults in early July, he said that a new level of 72.12 percent has been reached because “we've now made enough progress with 12 to 17 year olds where we have achieved the 70 percent vaccination rate for the entire eligible population.”

But he said the delta variant is roaming unabated through the unvaccinated population and that’s driving hospitalizations, now at 358 and up from the prior week.

Herlihy said Colorado had seen about 30 percent week over week increase in cases. “So we certainly are seeing a pretty rapid increase in cases in the state at this point,” she said. “We really see that unvaccinated individuals are really driving transmission in the state right now. Overall, we see about five to six times the rate of infection in unvaccinated individuals compared to fully vaccinated individuals.”