Colorado’s Unemployment Rate Is Holding Steady As Federal Pandemic Benefits Are Set To End

About 87,000 Coloradans could lose their unemployment benefits when federal pandemic aid ends next month.

The enhanced jobless benefits that have boosted payouts for much of the pandemic are set to expire the second week of September. That means people getting payments through a program for gig workers and the self-employed, or through extended unemployment benefits, will lose that income. On top of that, everyone collecting unemployment benefits will see their weekly checks shrink by $300.

Many states have already ended some federal pandemic aid because businesses are struggling to hire enough workers. It’s not clear what role expanded jobless benefits are playing in the labor crunch that’s hitting everything from restaurants to trucking companies across the U.S. — including in Colorado.

Withdrawing the benefits boosted employment slightly, researchers from Columbia University, Harvard University, University of Massachusetts Amherst and University of Toronto said in a study released Friday. But the small gains were eclipsed by large declines in spending that followed, the study found.

Colorado’s director of unemployment insurance, Phil Spesshardt, says there are currently 122,000 jobs advertised on Connecting Colorado, a state- and county-run job posting system. For example, according to Spesshardt, United Airlines has dozens of jobs available in Denver. Schneider, a logistics operator, has dozens of listings for truck drivers — some with signing bonuses of up to $10,000, he said.

“We can continue to direct claimants to resources that will help them successfully return to the workforce and get jobs,” Spesshardt said.