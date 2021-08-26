Denver Secret Service Office Warned Capitol Police One Day Before January 6 Riot

The Secret Service office in Denver warned colleagues in DC about potentially dangerous people travelling to participate in pro-Trump demonstrations. That alert was sent one day before the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

An email describing the tip was obtained by the Center for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington. It said a “concerned citizen” reported to the Denver office that one or more people were flying into D.C. on January 5th to attend the protest against the election certification and “incite violence.”

The source also warned the Secret Service of someone else driving a van to Washington with tubs of weapons and protective gear to hand out to protesters.

While the sender’s address is redacted, it appears that the email describing the tip was sent from the Secret Service in Washington to the U.S. Capitol police on the evening of January 5, 2021. The subject line was “Officer safety - 1/6 Demonstrations”.

It included a Facebook post by one of the people travelling to the Capitol that read, in part, “I am headed to DC on January 6 to support our president … We have an opportunity in Front of us to take back our country and abolish the deep state once and for all.”

It’s unclear whether the Capitol police took any action based on the email.

Nine men from Colorado have been arrested so far for participating in the U.S. Capitol breach.