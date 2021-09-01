WATCH: Colorado AG Phil Weiser Gives Update On Grand Jury Investigation Into Death Of Elijah McClain
Colorado's Attorney General Phil Weiser announced at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1 that a grand jury has indicted the officers and EMTs involved in the violent arrest of 23-year-old Elijah McClain two years ago.
McClain died in 2019 at just 23 years of age after an encounter with the Aurora Police Department. He was placed in two cartoid chokeholds and was given a sedative called ketamine. He suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital, where he died several days later. His death sparked large protests last year.
Now, two years after his death, his mother, Sheneen McClain, says she plans to keep fighting to improve oversight on police.
