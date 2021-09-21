WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Provide Update On COVID-19 In Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to update residents on Colorado's response to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 1:45 p.m.

Polis will be joined by Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist. The two will speak from the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

CPR News will carry the governor's remarks online only. You can watch the update live when it begins via the video below, or on our Facebook page.

Right now, Colorado has relatively high vaccination rates, with 58 percent of the state’s population fully vaccinated. But that’s not yet a level to bring the virus under control and state leaders are warning that hospitals are close to reaching intensive care unity capacity. On Monday, a quarter of area hospitals reported that they anticipate staff shortages in the next week.

Also, as employers of 100 or more prepare to meet new COVID-19 vaccination requirements announced last week by President Joe Biden, Colorado is opening four community vaccination sites across the Front Range.