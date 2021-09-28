Cole Finegan, Veteran Democratic Political Ally And Attorney, Gets Biden Nomination For US Attorney In Colorado

Hogan Lovells Website Cole Finegan was tapped to be the state’s next top federal prosecutor.

Longtime Democratic aide and corporate lawyer Cole Finegan was nominated on Monday by President Joe Biden to be the state’s next top federal prosecutor.

Finegan has worked for Gov. Roy Romer and served as city attorney and chief of staff for Sen. John Hickenlooper during his time as Denver’s mayor. He also advised U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, back when he led Denver Public Schools.

Praise from disparate political corners poured in as the nomination was announced on Monday morning.

“Cole Finegan is a tireless public servant,” Bennet said in a statement. “All of those who have worked with him know he is compassionate, decent and committed to the rule of law.”

Jason Dunn, the previous U.S. attorney during President Trump’s administration, tweeted his well wishes.

“Congratulations to my friend Cole Finegan on being nominated … I’ve worked with Cole for many years and know he will be an excellent and fair U.S. Attorney,” Dunn wrote.

Finegan currently works at a large, global law firm, Hogan Lovells, as a managing partner. Finegan’s nomination still needs approval from the U.S. Senate.

He said in an email he was honored by Biden’s nomination and looked forward to the confirmation process.