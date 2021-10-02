Coloradans rally against Texas’ six-week abortion ban on State Capitol steps

Demonstrators gathered under the warm sun on the lawn to hang out and hold their signs up as cars passing by honked in support.

“I don't think religion or somebody's personal beliefs has any effect or should affect somebody's individual rights. And I'm just here to stand up for that,” said Lyndsay Ammon, who was wearing a Handmaid's Tale cloak.

While Ammon was pleased people showed up for the rally, she and others wished the turnout had been bigger.

“I'm disappointed,” said Beth Turner, of Denver. “I was part of the women's March in 2017, and that really got me involved in politics to begin with, and I was really hoping there was going to be a big, awesome 2,000 person March today.”

But one thing Turner and her friend Layne Kopas were proud of was how many men attended the rally.

“This isn't just about women, it's about everyone and everyone should stand up for the rights that women have,” said Tim Luetkemeyer who came with his partner, Ashleigh Wheeler. “I think it's important that all men come out and show that we care about women's rights too. And it does impact us because it's the society that we live in.”

A small group of protesters showed up to the rally holding signs that read “The Future is Anti-Abortion.” They were quickly surrounded by a crowd of people who chanted over their megaphone and held signs up higher so the anti-abortion signs were hard to see through the crowd.