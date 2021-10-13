Colorado postal worker shot, killed in Longmont

Longmont police are looking for a man who they say is suspected of shooting and killing a postal worker while they were delivering mail just after noon on Wednesday.

"A postal employee was shot in front of neighborhood mailboxes and died at the scene," said a post to the Longmont Department of Public Safety Facebook page.

The shooting happened at Heatherhill Street and Renaissance Drive, according to a statement from the department. Officers used a police canine in their search but couldn't find anyone.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing, a hoodie and blue mask.