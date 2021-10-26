Face masks required for Douglas County schools, judge rules

Students and staff in Douglas County's school district will be required to wear face masks once more after a ruling from a federal judge Tuesday.

A public health order by the county’s newly-created health department allowed anyone to opt out of the school district’s masking requirement. The school district maintained the order limited its ability to quarantine people if needed. It filed its lawsuit last week.

After hearing from both sides, U.S. District Judge John L. Kane issued a temporary restraining order blocking the health department’s mask opt-out rules. It lasts until November 8, when he will hold another hearing.

In granting the injunction, Kane concluded the public health order would likely cause “immediate and irreparable harm” to the district and its students with disabilities who have health conditions putting them at greater risk of contracting or suffering harm if they contract COVID-19.

“I find that the balance of the equities favors immediate relief at this stage of the litigation as it is in the public interest to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among students with disabilities in Douglas County and to protect their rights to be free from unlawful discrimination,” Kane wrote in the order.