Douglas County Commissioners Unanimously Vote To Exit Tri-County Health Department

Commissioners in Douglas County voted unanimously to leave the Tri-County Health Department, after a protracted disagreement over COVID-19 pandemic-related health measures backed by the health department.

The three members of the board voted Monday evening to form their own health department. Last week, Tri-County passed a mask mandate for students in Douglas, Arapahoe and Adams counties in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases as schools opened.

The two sides have been at odds for months and the new requirements caused commissioners to push for a divorce, after a 55-year union.

“They (Tri-County Health) have decided we are them, we're not us anymore,” Commissioner George Teal said. “This is a deal that's gone sideways, that has gone wrong.”

Throughout the pandemic, the tension between public health and personal freedom has been pronounced. Commissioners on the board in the conservative and booming community have resisted tougher measures the health department believed are critical to protecting hundreds of thousands of lives in all three counties.

County residents were split on the move at the commissioners' meeting on Monday.

Josh Dickens, a father from Castle Rock, said “we are adamantly against any mask mandates in the schools.” He said one of his daughters has special needs and can only communicate through facial expression. The family pulled her out of Douglas County Schools when the district chose to follow Tri-County’s lead and enacted mask requirements for students and staff.

“We highly encourage you to continue forward on this path. We will support you a hundred percent,” Dickens said.

But Brandi Bradley, a mother from Littleton, said she'd pulled her sons out of the Douglas County district-run schools and put them in charter schools, "because I am completely disappointed in the Douglas county school board again and again and again." Bradley said she favored "freedom of choice" when it came to public health measures. She questioned the metrics Tri-County health officials have used to back their decisions.

"Where's the data and the statistics?" she asked.