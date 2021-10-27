Scandalize My Name: Spirituals with a moral compass

The song is meant to poke fun at those who gossip and display poor character, below what would be expected of a Christian. At the same time, the lesson to be heeded is that talking about one’s neighbor is unacceptable behavior and is being critiqued in the song, albeit in a light-hearted way.

Do you call that religion? No, no.

Do you call that religion? No, no.

Do you call that religion? No, no.

Scandalize my name.

In the version of the spiritual “My Soul’s Been Anchored in the Lord” that appears in American Negro Songs and Spirituals edited by John W. Work, the second verse finds the singer testifyin’ and signifyin’ after being accused of being a sinner. To testify is to give witness or perhaps declare a truth in the company of family, community, or whoever is gathered. Signifyin’ is a method of conveying a veiled meaning that is a mode of communication in the Black community.

You may talk about me just as much as you please,

You may spread my name abroad;

I’ll pray for you when I get on my knees.

In this second verse, we see the singer signifyin’ when she/he says, “I’ll pray for you when I get on my knees.” The singer may pray for the person who defames them, but more than likely this is a hollow statement. The singer might likewise talk about the slanderer or may pray that God take care of (punish) this mean-spirited person.

Another spiritual that addresses the scandalizing and “bad mouthing” of an individual is found in the spiritual “I’ve been ‘buked.” Here the singer informs the listener that, “I’ve been ‘buked (rebuked) and I’ve been scorned,” as well as “talked about.” Other spirituals iterate the desire of the community to live in such a way as to exude good and upstanding character, more in keeping with that of an upstanding Christian. In “Plenty Good Room,” the community member pledges not to be a sinner or a liar. In “Lord, I Want to Be a Christian” the member confesses a desire to live a righteous life. Further still, the spiritual “You Better Mind” cautions community members to be careful about their behavior, lest they be judged unworthy to enter heaven:

You better mind how you talk,

You better mind what you talking about.

You got to give an account at the judgement,

You better mind.

The enslaved were just as concerned about the internal dynamics of their own community as they were with the external forces that impacted their lives. These songs of “accountability” serve as admonishments, reprimands, and cautionary advice, as well as acknowledgment of a desire to “live right,” commitments to embrace Christian values, or simply a prayer to God asking for divine assistance in adhering to values and tenets befitting the Christian life.

For more information about this topic and many others regarding Negro Spirituals, I recommend the book, "In Their Own Words: Slave Life and the Power of Spirituals" by Eileen Guenther.

M. Roger Holland, II is Teaching Assistant Professor of African American Music and Theology at the University of Denver’s Lamont School of Music, and Director of DU’s Spirituals Project Choir.

