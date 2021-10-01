The End Justifies The Meaning: My Soul’s Been Anchored In The Lord

Many of us know the general story of Marian Anderson’s famous concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1939. The Daughters of the American Revolution denied her the ability to sing inside Constitution Hall because she was Black. But many may not know the significance of the final song she sang, the spiritual “My Soul’s Been Anchored In The Lord.” To grasp that significance, it’s important to understand how Negro Spirituals “evolved.”

The songs of the enslaved community are rooted in oral tradition so it’s not surprising there are different melodies, different lyrics, and different intentions to many versions, reflective of the various needs or circumstances of the community. A song may be created by an individual commenting on events, emotions, or thoughts in that moment. Anyone present may add to that song. As slaves moved from plantation to plantation, the songs could change, based on the memory of the singer or the needs of the current circumstance.

Public Domain “My Soul’s Been Anchored In The Lord” was included in John W. Work’s edited collection (originally compiled in 1940), “American Negro Songs and Spirituals.”

This version of the song focuses on the singer’s commitment to Christian life. Here the singer asserts “My soul’s been anchored in the Lord,” meaning I’ve made a commitment to the Lord, and I will not stray from it. Hence, the anchor, so that the individual is planted, rooted, steady, and unmoving.

The first verse find’s the singer’s Christian faith questioned by a member of the community: