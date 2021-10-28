Fort Collins resident Dana Zzyym gets first U.S.-issued passport with ‘X’ gender marker

“The Department of State continues the process of updating its policies … to better serve all U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender identity,” said Ned Price, a department spokesman, in a release. “We look forward to offering this option to all routine passport applicants once we complete the required system and form updates in early 2022.”

Zzyym’s quest to get their preferred gender marker on their passport began in 2012 amid planning for a trip to Mexico City. When applying for a new passport, the activist attempted to write “intersex” in the gender marker field.

The State Department denied their application because at the time the federal government only recognized two options for gender — male or female.

Two years later, Zzyym filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Colorado, asserting that the decision violated federal law. In 2016, the court ruled in favor of Zzyym.

Under the Trump Administration, the State Department refused to change its policy and appealed the decision to a higher court. Last year, the higher court again ruled in favor of Zzyym and ordered the federal government to honor Zzyym’s request.

“This is a momentous day and its significance cannot be understated,” said Paul Castillo, Zzyym’s attorney, in a statement Wednesday. “After a six-year legal battle with three favorable court rulings, Dana has finally received an accurate U.S. passport. They showed incredible courage and perseverance throughout the case.”

Zzyym’s legal victory comes as the federal government and many states, including Colorado, look to change their rules around gender markers on vital documents.

Provided by Hida Viloria A redacted photo of Dana's U.S. Passport.

In 2018, Colorado started offering “X” as a gender marker option on state driver’s licenses and other state IDs.

Last year, a new state law went into effect that removed decades-old requirements of surgery, a doctor’s note, a court order and newspaper publication to make gender changes to vital documents such as birth certificates. Now Coloradans over the age of 18 can make the switch by filling out a self-attestation form.

The state also recently became the first in the nation to require some health insurance companies to cover gender-affirming care, such as hormone therapy and facial reconstruction surgery. The move has already drawn some pushback from conservative lawmakers.

Zzyym said there are more federal government documents, including some to get Social Security benefits, that they would like to see offer an “X” option for intersex individuals.

“I hope that happens,” Zzyym said. “I consider my case a ripple effect that went around the country and basically forced the federal government to start thinking about making a change here.”

For now, Zzyym will remain the only person in the U.S. to have a passport with “X” gender marker. The option won’t open up to the general public until early 2022.