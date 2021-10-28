WATCH LIVE: Polis to provide updates on Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update on the state's pandemic response on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 2:30 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

The governor will be joined by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France, Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response Deputy Director Diana Herrero, and Children’s Hospital Colorado Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist and Chief Quality and Outcomes Officer Dr. Lalit Bajaj.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

Colorado's COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to rise, with mostly unvaccinated patients filling ICUs and acute care wards according to data released on Monday.

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that students and staff in Douglas County Schools will be required to wear face masks once more, blocking an order by the county's newly created health department.

Meanwhile, an audit found that Colorado's veteran living centers did a better job preventing COVID-19 outbreaks than other, similar facilities.