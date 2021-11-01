Colorado’s vaccine mandate did drive a lot of health care and government workers to get the shot — some more than others, though

In other cases, those who refused without an exemption have already been notified they would lose their jobs if they didn’t quit first.

Many workplaces with mandates report vaccination levels rose into the 80 and 90 percent range, in some cases an increase of roughly 15 percent or more since the mandates were announced late in the summer.

So ... was the effort worth it?

“Boy, that's the $50,000 question. It's really, it's hard to say,” said Doug Farmer, the president and CEO of the Colorado Health Care Association, which represents more than 200 nursing homes and assisted living centers.

About 88.5 percent of assisted living and skilled nursing workers in Colorado are now fully vaccinated, he said. That’s a figure few communities in the state could match.

“(The mandate) did cause a fair number of people that had just been sort of sitting and not getting the vaccine to go ahead and make the decision to become vaccinated in order to continue to be a health care provider,” Farmer said.

But the mandate, and deadline, also created a lot of anxiety for nursing homes. The labor market is extremely tight and the long-term care sector is wary of losing any employees.

“The workforce shortage is just putting a tremendous amount of pressure on the whole health care system right now,” he said. “We're fearful of losing any of our capacity to provide care.”

Ultimately, 89 percent of workers at skilled nursing facilities had been fully vaccinated through the middle of last week. Few or no employees refused the vaccine and failed to get an exemption, though 5 percent of those workers still needed to get a second dose to be considered fully vaccinated by the deadline. Another 5 percent have either medical or religious exemptions.

Ninety-two percent of Colorado’s hospital workers are now fully vaccinated. The same is true for 91 percent of employees of assisted-living residences, and 80 percent of workers in group homes and intermediate care facilities. That’s according to data, as of Oct. 26, from the state health department.

Vaccinations rose about 15 percent after the mandate for the three categories that didn’t include hospital workers (who were, as a group, already highly vaccinated before the mandate).

Eleven percent of the workers in the group with the lowest figure, group home/intermediate care facilities, were granted religious exemptions. A smaller percentage in each category are partially vaccinated, meaning they’ve only received a first vaccine dose.

Adding together those workers who got religious or medical exemptions and that small sliver still classified as unvaccinated, the total percentage of unvaccinated workers represent less than 20 percent of the total in each group, with 17 percent for those in group homes/intermediate care and less for assisted living (7 percent), hospitals (6 percent) and skilled nursing (5 percent).

“It was worth, in my mind, absolutely worth the squeeze,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, the senior medical director of infection control and prevention for UCHealth, one of the state’s largest health systems. “I find it unfortunate that there were individuals that had to be let go, but I also feel strongly they don't belong in health care.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News UCHealth Greeley Hospital in Greeley, Colorado, on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

How the vaccine mandate worked out at Colorado hospitals.

UCHealth had high levels of buy-in to the COVID-19 vaccinations from the get-go: More than 95 percent of employees chose to get vaccinated, many well before the mandate. The system still granted 1,100 medical or religious exemptions — that’s about 4 percent of its 26,500 total workforce. Employment was terminated for 119 workers.

Despite the loss of these employees, a UCHealth spokesman said the COVID-19 vaccination requirement has actually helped to improve staffing.

“With broad vaccination rates, fewer employees are testing positive for COVID-19 and needing to be out of work while they recover,” said UCHealth’s Dan Weaver.

With Colorado still in the midst of a fifth wave of the pandemic, amid sustained high levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations, doctors and public health experts say the higher the vaccination rates the better.

“We have to do everything we can to protect the people that we are taking care of,” Barron said. “And that includes getting vaccines.”

Another system, HealthONE, shared similar numbers. Of 11,500 employees at its nine Denver-area hospitals, including Medical Center of Aurora and Rose Medical Center, 93 percent are now fully vaccinated. About 7 percent, 638 employees, got a religious or medical exemption. Five employees were let go for failing to get vaccinated or getting an exemption.

The impact of the mandate?

“There was a modest increase over the past two months, approximately eight percent following the mandate,” said HealthONE spokesperson Stephanie Sullivan.

Kaiser Permanente Colorado, the state’s largest nonprofit health care provider, said 99.5 percent of its workforce of 7,000 employees were either vaccinated or got an exemption. About 30 people who haven’t done either are on unpaid administrative leave and have an extension until Dec. 1 to do so or face dismissal. The system didn’t share numbers on what percentage of employees were granted an exemption.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Signs promoting coronavirus public safety and COVID-19 vaccinations outside the Mesa County Public Health offices on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Hospitals on the Western Slope and in rural Colorado lagged behind those on the Front Range.

Rural Colorado hospitals too saw employee vaccination increase after the mandate, but their numbers appear to lag behind their Front Range counterparts.

“We’ve moved the needle quite a bit,” said Dr. Thomas Tobin, chief medical officer for Community Hospital in Grand Junction.

He estimated the hospital started at 65 percent of staff fully vaccinated before the mandate and now is close to 80 percent.

"Then obviously, we have a number of exemptions.”

The hospital’s numbers are better than Mesa County, where it’s located, where 53 percent of residents have received at least one dose.

“We're hoping to not lose very many people (with the deadline now here),” he said. “But it's been a big concern for us, because of being a small rural hospital, even five or 10 percent of our workforce could devastate our ability to care for patients.”