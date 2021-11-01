Colorado’s supreme court approves new congressional district map

Colorado’s supreme court justices have agreed unanimously to let stand the map approved by the state’s new Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission.

“This year has marked a watershed for congressional redistricting in Colorado. For the first time, the state’s congressional district map is not the product of politics or litigation,” Justice Monica Marquez wrote in her opinion for the court. “It is instead the product of public input, transparent deliberation, and compromise among twelve ordinary voters representing the diversity of our state.”

The new map creates four districts that are likely to be won by Democrats, three that lean heavily Republican, and one district — the new eighth — that is a toss-up between the two parties.

The boundaries also make it likely that all of the state’s current members of Congress will be able to hold onto their seats.