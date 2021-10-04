Adams County Commissioner launches campaign for new congressional district awaiting approval

Adams County Commissioner Charles “Chaz” Tedesco is joining the race to represent Colorado’s newly proposed eighth congressional district.

A Democrat, Navy veteran and steelworker, Tedesco has served on the Adams County Board of Commissioners since 2012. Before working in local government, he spent eight years as president of the local steelworkers union. Tedesco believes that experience working in a blue-collar industry is one of his advantages in the race.

“Working people need a voice in Congress from someone who has lived the life of a worker,” Tedesco said in his announcement.

Colorado’s Independent Redistricting Commission agreed on a final version of the state’s congressional map last week. The draft is awaiting approval from the Colorado Supreme Court, which has until November to approve the map or send it back to the commision.

The proposed version of the eighth district stretches along the northern Front Range. Experts say it’s the most competitive seat in the state, with heavily Democratic suburbs like Commerce City balanced out by Greeley and other conservative communities. At 40 percent Latino, it would also be the state’s most diverse district.

Tedesco is the second person to launch a campaign to represent the district. Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a pediatrician from Thornton, announced her campaign in late August, before the map was finalized. So far, no Republicans have said they plan to run for the seat.