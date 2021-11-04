Interview: Polis, who paid no federal income tax for three years, says the rich are being taxed the wrong way

Warner: Governor, ProPublica this morning released an investigation into your taxes under the headline, “How these ultrawealthy politicians avoided paying taxes.” And it found that in 2013, 2014 and 2015, you paid zero in federal income tax, and that you found strategies to keep your taxable income quite low around 8 percent. When you have paid, should you be paying more in federal income tax?

Gov. Polis: Well, first I think it's important to point out there's nothing that anybody has said in any article, other than that I have paid all my taxes required by law. To be clear, nobody is saying anything else. I also agree with the premise that the tax system favors the wealthy and big corporations. That's why I champion tax reforms for a better, fairer system. Including here in Colorado, where we actually delivered on reducing the income tax for every Coloradan then paying for that by closing loopholes that benefit corporations and the wealthiest. A several hundred million-dollar package that I was proud to sign, sponsored by representative Sirota and representative Weissman last year. So I think there's a lot of work to do, and we’re doing better at the state level, but I hope that the Democrats in Washington use the reconciliation package as an opportunity to make our tax system more fair.

Warner: Does that mean you want changes in federal tax law that would make you pay more? Is that what you're asking for?

Gov. Polis: Yeah, look, I think that income is not the best way to tax the wealthy. I mean, there's folks like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk that will effectively never have income to tax because they have enormous gains; rather than recognize them, they can borrow against them.

I have long, probably, ruffled feathers in the Democratic party by saying, we have got to get rid of this income tax. Or, at least decrease it, because frankly it's not a good way to tax the very wealthy. And instead we should look at a number of different things: you could look at pollution tax, a wealth tax, a value-added tax. Most other countries have figured this out better. And I think one of the reasons that we — not the only reason, but one of the reasons you see this larger gap in our country between the super wealthy and everybody else is because of our unfair tax system.

Warner: What specifically, should you be paying more taxes on? That is to say, if you were to change federal tax law, how would you text yourself in a fairer system?

Gov. Polis: Lately I have been more focused on the state tax law, Ryan, and we did make some progress, but federal, again, I would say that income and capital gains tax are not a good tax to have. You can decrease them or get rid of them altogether; I'm fine with both. Here in Colorado, we have decreased the income tax twice — what do you replace that revenue with? I'm open to a wide variety of ideas, but generally they fall in three main categories. One is some kind of pollution or carbon tax, which has the added benefit of helping to save the planet — what a great idea. The second would be some kind of wealth tax, perhaps on property above a certain level or other assets. The third would be a value-added tax, which would simply tax money at each stage of transfer and transaction, and the wealthy would pay a significantly higher amount, regardless of whether they are making income or not as they purchase things or move things around.

So, it can be any one of those three. They are all better than the income tax, for sure. If your goal is to generate more government revenue in a more efficient way that doesn't discourage growth, like the capital gains and income tax do.

Warner: According to this investigation, charitable giving brings down your tax burden significantly, and that's not a surprise. But they find that some of that spending paid for mailers that had your name all over them, and had “the feel of a campaign ad.” This was while you were a member of the state board of education prior to running for Congress, did you use your charity to promote yourself?

Gov. Polis: Well, that's a very cynical view, Ryan. For me, my public service is a core value. I never thought it would necessarily take me into public office. I started my foundation and work, and I have a passion for improving our schools in Colorado. I have started two public schools. Obviously, Ryan, I didn't name those schools the Jared Polis School; They are called the New America School and Academy of Urban Learning. Unless folks dig into the history, they don't often know that I founded and served as superintendent of New America School. I also started Community Computer Connection, co-founded Patriot bootcamp to give veterans new job skills. I'm very proud of that work, frankly. If I never became governor, if I never became a Congressperson, those would be an even bigger part of the legacy of what I was trying to do to make Colorado an even better place.

Warner: You have filed paperwork to run for reelection. Can you confirm for me that you're running and if so, will you release your taxes?

Gov. Polis: Well, I think I filed the paperwork. I'm looking at probably doing a reelection tour in January or February and visiting different parts of the state and hearing from folks. I've already been getting out and meeting with folks. Just yesterday, I was in Pueblo, and I was in Salida the week before. In terms of reelection, I think the best thing that any incumbent should be doing is doing a good job. So, I strive every day to do a good job and hopefully that will be rewarded by the voters.

If you recall, Ryan, going back to 2018 I had an opponent that didn't release his taxes. I think all candidates should be held to the same standard and I support requiring candidates to make additional releases whether it's their taxes — or when I was in Congress, we had very lengthy disclosures of our assets, which was also something I supported..

But, it's also important to hold all candidates to the same standards. What I think doesn't work is if one candidate is doing it and another candidate isn’t. And so, I will look at that. I don't want any of that to be politicized, but I'm very happy to release everything that should be released by law.

Warner: So you will do it if they do it, I hear you saying. We have just a few minutes left, and I want to make sure we have time to talk about your proposed budget: a $40 billion proposal. This is just —

Gov. Polis: I would add by the way, Ryan, they have [my taxes] — almost de facto, but shared. Because somehow ProPublica has them and they reported on them. I know you haven't seen them and they are not out there, but obviously reporters have seen them and they have reported on them. So I just wanted to point that out there, too.

Warner: Thank you for that. To this $40 billion proposal. Again, the legislature will make the final choices, but beyond keeping the pandemic at bay, what is your single top priority, and why?

Gov. Polis: One of the things I'm most excited about, as a lifelong champion of public education, is we are increasing per-pupil student funding by $526 per student. One of the largest increases in history; highest per-people investment in history. What that means is, let's say a class of 25 students will have an additional $12,000 or $13,000 to invest in that classroom, whether it's teacher salaries, whether it's smaller class size, whether it's better resources.

We also know that our cities are struggling with increased homelessness: Denver, Aurora, Colorado Springs. And we want to make an investment in partnership with our cities to substantially reduce homelessness, providing increased opportunities for residential drug and alcohol treatment, mental health treatment, and make sure that our streets are safe and that we provide the best possible care to help people recover their dignity and move forward in a self-sufficient way.

Warner: Last year was one of the worst on record for ozone pollution, something you and I have talked about in the past, and you're proposing a program to help cut that $28 million to provide free public transit on bad ozone days. What evidence do you have that free tickets on transit will get people out of their cars?

Gov. Polis: We do have evidence from other places that have implemented this. Ozone is at its highest during our summer months, related to heat. So, let's say June, July, August, as an example. We would have a program with local transit agencies — could be your local bus agency, it could be RTD, it could be others. We will partner with them and provide some of the money for a free transit pass for that period of time, which absolutely will increase ridership during that period of time.

The real interesting question, Ryan, and what I hope also comes out of it, is lasting benefit beyond that. Meaning, once people get that habit and see how easy it is — for those who it is easy, if there's a bus route near where you commute or work. Will some of them remain riders once they are introduced to it on a free basis during the summer? There's a net benefit just during the ozone months alone to get those cars off the road. It will lead to cleaner air, but we're also hoping that it will inculcate that habitual use of public transit in a greater way.

We want public transit to be more convenient. It's important to invest in public transit. We did that through a house bill 260, our transportation and infrastructure bill, which is very transit-oriented for the entire state.

Warner: Governor. I want to thank you for your time and perhaps next time we can be face-to-face. Thanks for the remote connection.

Gov. Polis: Looking forward to it Ryan. Take care.

