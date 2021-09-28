Gov. Polis On Air Quality, Vaccinations And Masking In Schools

Warner: Let’s move to climate change and air quality. We got a lot of questions about this on Twitter. People have a lot of concerns about ground-level ozone, which can cause coughing, shortness of breath. It can worsen asthma and bronchitis. There were more ozone alerts on the Front Range this summer than at any time since the state began keeping records a decade ago, and car emissions are a major ingredient. Twitter user @elemdoubleu says the Polis administration “talks about air quality when we get smoke from further west. But what about the larger issue that is within our control, ozone? Will [Polis] put in place policies that reduce driving and oil and gas emissions, particularly on bad air days?

Gov. Polis: Well, first of all, the absolutely horrific air quality that we experienced for several weeks this summer was because of those fires in California.

Warner: That is patently not true, Governor. We know that the primary source —

Gov. Polis: It's absolutely true. Ryan; Ryan, it's absolutely true. And what you said is false. It is the air quality from the Dixie Fire that caused the problems. If you're talking about ground ozone, that's a totally different issue. I'm talking about the air quality that I heard about from constituents across the state, [which was] almost entirely [from] the Dixie Fires. Not Colorado, not our cars, ground ozone is different. That's not the air quality issue that I hear about from constituents every day.

Warner: But certainly, you must admit though, that ozone and air quality are related.

Gov. Polis: Ozone is a component of air quality but it's not one that I heard about from anybody. What I heard about is ‘I can't breathe because there's ashes in the air. I can't even see 100 yards from my home. I'm coughing and I'm sick. And I encourage people to go out and get COVID tests because those are some of the same symptoms that COVID has.

And last summer [in 2020], that was the result of some of the fires in Colorado, the three largest fires in the history of our state, directly related to climate change. Which is why my administration has essentially declared a climate emergency around taking urgent actions to reduce our carbon emissions across every sector and achieve 100 percent renewable energy by 2040. We've already locked in place 80 percent renewable energy by 2030. This is a crisis that we're directly seeing in the impact of fires, the mudslides in Glenwood Canyon this summer. We have two heavily dependent climate industries in our state, agriculture, tourism and recreation, including skiing, that are directly on the vanguard being impacted by the climate crisis.

Warner: It's true that I can't substantiate what people were complaining to you about. But I do know that the state risks becoming a severe violator when it comes to ozone under the EPA, that could increase federal regulation. As you've said, ozone is a component of air quality. I ask you then, separate from the fires, is this summer's bad air a reflection that you are moving too slowly, Governor?

Gov. Polis: Well, first of all, we're moving as fast as we can on climate. That's one of the reasons I ran for office. This is an emergency that calls for emergency-level response. When I got elected, we convened a climate cabinet, which is everything: the Department of Transportation, Natural Resources. The cabinet meets regularly to take the steps that we can as a state to act.

Colorado had bad air quality as a result of the wildfires. And guess what? We weren't alone. There were many other cities across the American West that had the worst air quality in the nation at different times. Bend, Oregon, Salt Lake City, Reno, Boise. Small cities and large cities. And this was across rural Colorado and urban Colorado. And it is a climate-related crisis.

I think some of the advocates might be talking about it the wrong way. What they should be saying is, ‘Look at this, because of the drier, longer summer and hotter conditions, we are having record forest fires.’ And that's yet another reason that we need to take action now on climate. With a hotter drier climate there is an extreme risk of fire, which not only destroys property, but it's also fair to talk about the significant impact in air quality from large-scale fires.

Warner: Overall, transportation is the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state and your goal is to reduce emissions in the transportation sector 40 percent by 2030. But the state's energy director said last week that existing rules will only get the state about two-thirds of the way there. And the rest is based on policies either that don't yet exist or that depend on federal money. Can the state reach its goal when it comes to emissions from cars and trucks?

Gov. Polis: Well, there we go, Ryan. You say that the glass is one-third empty. I say the glass is two-thirds full. How exciting it is that we are two-thirds of the way in place — locked in place — towards reaching our 2030 goal of reducing transportation by 40 percent. That leaves eight more years to figure out the other one-third of filling that up and of course, we're going to figure that out.

A big part of that, frankly, is Senate Bill 260, which which is a forward-looking green approach to transportation. For the first time ever, we're funding zero-emission vehicle support, charging stations, multimodal transportation, all locked in place. Of course, we also are adopting policies to rapidly move to electric vehicles, along with the greener grid, which is a big part of achieving those 2030 goals and beyond.

Warner: Before we go, I want to talk about one last topic: the state income tax. I was interested in comments you made recently to a meeting in Steamboat Springs. You favor eliminating the state income tax. Why?

Gov. Polis: Well, certainly, with regard to any tax, I think every Coloradan feels the lower the better. At the same time, of course, we need to fund our schools, our roads and other important public priorities.

I think that there are better ways to do it than the income tax. The income tax is a tax on profit, a tax on success. I would rather find a way to tax things we don't, like pollution. We talked about air quality — what a great way to reduce ozone if, instead of taxing the income, you tax some of the precursors, or the types of activities that form ozone in your state that are ground level. So look forward to exploring those opportunities to reduce and or eliminate the income tax to help make Colorado more successful.

Warner: When you say reduce, would you do that across the board? Or would you, say, reduce it for poorer folks and tax wealthier folks at a higher rate? What do you think?

Gov. Polis: I think reducing it is more realistic than getting rid of it. I said, as a statement of principle, I would love not to have it. Of course that's true. I don't view that as something that I'm pursuing, Ryan. I'm not saying get rid of it.

What I would advocate for is reducing it. When I came into office, the income tax rate was 4.63 percent. It is now, on a permanent basis, 4.55 percent and for next year, we'll be 4.5 percent. So we're knocking it down. At the same time, we're making sure it doesn't take one dime out of our public schools or any other priority. We're finding new ways to invest at record levels in public education, preschool, kindergarten, in healthcare, and now roads with our new transportation infrastructure package, which invests $5 billion in green infrastructure and traditional infrastructure over the next decade.

Warner: If you were to tax pollution, who would you tax? Give me an example of that, on the ground where the ozone is?

Gov. Polis: You and I, in the course of a conversation, are not going to develop a new tax system to replace the income tax. But, I think there's a lot of good ideas out there that have been explored. It's something that the United States Congress and Senator [John] Hickenlooper have been looking at supporting. It's something that I think it's high time for at the state level to have that conversation. And even if it's not going to abolish the income tax, maybe instead of 4.5 [percent], we can knock it down to three-and-a-half or three, or two-and-a-half. On a revenue-neutral basis. I want your listeners [to] understand when I say that I'm not talking about anything that would cost our schools or roads or healthcare one dime. In fact, there could be opportunities to invest even more in our schools through reducing the income tax.

