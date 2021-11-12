The Battle of the Carols is on! Vote for your favorite Christmas carol to be crowned Colorado’s champion.

Mia Rincón/CPR

It was just Halloween, but "Christmas Creep" has already begun. Though holiday music may not have reached the airwaves just yet, it’s time to begin voting for Colorado’s favorite Christmas carol.

Do you get in the holiday spirit when you hear a full choir singing sacred carols like “Silent Night”, or Vince Guaraldi’s unforgettable jazz piano introducing “A Charlie Brown Christmas”?

Christmas has come early for you carol lovers this year with some fantastic matchups in our 2021 Carol Countdown bracket voting that will surely spark a fun debate or two around your home.

Choose your contenders in this year’s series of big first round matchups: the battle of the O's. In one corner is "O Come, All Ye Faithful", and in the other corner is "O Come, O Come Emmanuel." The winner will face another O as “O Christmas Tree” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem” will also be duking it out.

It's an early round nail biter!

To vote, click on your picks in the bracket below. You’ll be automatically entered into a drawing for a family four pack of tickets to DCPA’s “Camp Christmas.” (Sweepstakes ends 11/18/2021. One entry per household. See rules here.) The first round of voting will close on Monday, Nov. 15, so vote for your favorites and grab your popcorn to see the results Tuesday morning.

First-round voting is open through Nov. 15. We’ll announce the carols that move on and open voting for round 2 on Nov. 16. Voting will continue until we declare a champ on Dec. 6. And don’t forget to listen to CPR Classical’s Carol Countdown on Saturday, Dec. 11 starting at 3 p.m.