The 2021 Sound of the Season is here! A CPR Classical guide to daily holiday listening

Great music helps set the scene for the holidays. Beautiful decorations, a perfectly set table, and wonderful food are made even better by a delightfully curated holiday soundtrack. And once again, CPR Classical provides a cornucopia of great holiday musical offerings.



Long time favorites like the annual Carol Countdown are back. Voting for your favorite carols is now live. Voting is “bracket style” with a new round of voting every few days, so keep checking back to vote in the latest bracket to ensure your favorite carol makes it to #1. Then listen for the debut of all fifty of Colorado’s favorite carols as chosen by you on Saturday, December 11th at 3 p.m.



New this year is a lovely program for Hanukkah called “Hanukkah Reflections,” two hours of music celebrating Jewish traditions co-hosted by Colorado Springs composer Ofer Ben-Amots. Also this year, the “12 Days of Carols.” Beginning Sunday, December 12th, listen for a featured carol every day along with the fascinating story behind it. One carol each day for twelve days and then we’ll combine them all on Christmas Day at 5 p.m.



Back this year are two programs introduced last year. “The Christmas Pops” concert – a glittery potpourri of holiday favorites “pops” style. And “Shout for Joy” - a two hour joyful celebration of Christmas related spirituals, co-hosted by M. Roger Holland, II, the director of the Spirituals Project Choir, housed at the University of Denver.



Catch full broadcasts of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” ballet, special holiday versions of “Sing!” on Sunday morning and the weekend “Baroque Show,” festive Behind the Baton features, and, of course, your favorite holiday carols and pieces throughout each day.

Complete Sound Of The Season Schedule:

(download a printable schedule)

Date Time Program Dec 24 8 a.m. , 8 a.m. LIVE: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols: A live, worldwide, Christmas Eve broadcast from King’s College in Cambridge, England. Dec 24 10 a.m. Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” -- Quintessential holiday music from the fairy tale ballet and classic Christmas story. Dec 24 12 p.m. A Colorado Christmas: An hour of Colorado’s finest magical performances for the holidays, hosted by David Ginder. Dec 24 1 p.m. Holiday Pops! Join Karla Walker for an hour of the great pops orchestras playing the great holiday hits. Dec 24 3 p.m. Carol Countdown: Three hours of Colorado’s favorite Christmas carols selected by CPR Classical listeners, hosted by Matt Weesner. Dec 24 6 p.m. A Candlelight Christmas: Listen all evening for the quieter, more sacred side of Christmas. Dec 25 8 a.m. Carol Countdown: Three hours of Colorado’s favorite Christmas carols selected by CPR Classical listeners, hosted by Matt Weesner. Dec 25 11 a.m. The Met Opera: Verdi’s “Aida”-- celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Met's radio broadcasts and 150th anniversary of Aida’s premiere. Dec 25 3 p.m. Christmas with the Colorado Children’s Chorale: The best of the group’s 2018 and 2019 holiday concerts at Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver, hosted by David Ginder. Dec 25 5 p.m. New for 2021! The 12 Days of Carols: twelve favorite carols and the fascinating stories behind them. Dec 25 6 p.m. Comfort and Joy! CPR Classical’s exclusive holiday collection recorded in Colorado Public Radio’s Performance Studio.