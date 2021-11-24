The 2021 Sound of the Season is here! A CPR Classical guide to daily holiday listening
Great music helps set the scene for the holidays. Beautiful decorations, a perfectly set table, and wonderful food are made even better by a delightfully curated holiday soundtrack. And once again, CPR Classical provides a cornucopia of great holiday musical offerings.
Long time favorites like the annual Carol Countdown are back. Voting for your favorite carols is now live. Voting is “bracket style” with a new round of voting every few days, so keep checking back to vote in the latest bracket to ensure your favorite carol makes it to #1. Then listen for the debut of all fifty of Colorado’s favorite carols as chosen by you on Saturday, December 11th at 3 p.m.
New this year is a lovely program for Hanukkah called “Hanukkah Reflections,” two hours of music celebrating Jewish traditions co-hosted by Colorado Springs composer Ofer Ben-Amots. Also this year, the “12 Days of Carols.” Beginning Sunday, December 12th, listen for a featured carol every day along with the fascinating story behind it. One carol each day for twelve days and then we’ll combine them all on Christmas Day at 5 p.m.
Back this year are two programs introduced last year. “The Christmas Pops” concert – a glittery potpourri of holiday favorites “pops” style. And “Shout for Joy” - a two hour joyful celebration of Christmas related spirituals, co-hosted by M. Roger Holland, II, the director of the Spirituals Project Choir, housed at the University of Denver.
Catch full broadcasts of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” ballet, special holiday versions of “Sing!” on Sunday morning and the weekend “Baroque Show,” festive Behind the Baton features, and, of course, your favorite holiday carols and pieces throughout each day.
Complete Sound Of The Season Schedule:
|Date
|Time |
|Program
|Nov 26
|9 a.m., 7 p.m.
|Giving Thanks: A celebration of fall, food and gratitude with John Birge.
|Nov 26
|1 p.m.
|At Home with Sphere: Highlights from the new holiday collection from Denver’s Sphere Ensemble.
|Nov 27
|9 a.m.
|Comfort and Joy! CPR Classical’s exclusive holiday collection recorded in Colorado Public Radio’s Performance Studio.
|Nov 27
|11 a.m.
|Essential Christmas: Six hours of the holiday essentials, hosted by Monika Vischer.
|Nov 27
|5 p.m.
|"Ballad of the Brown King” -- A cantata by Margaret Bonds set to text by Langston Hughes, who felt inspired to “reinforce the image of African participation in the Nativity story.”
|Nov 28
|6 a.m.
|Sing for the Holidays! David Ginder presents America’s greatest holiday choral performances.
|Nov 28
|8 a.m., 5 p.m.
|Stories of Hanukkah begins The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.
|Nov 28
|11 a.m.
|Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker" -- Quintessential holiday music from the fairy tale ballet and classic Christmas story.
|Nov 28
|3 p.m.
|New for 20201! Hanukkah Reflections: Music celebrating Jewish traditions at Hanukkah. Monika Vischer is joined by Colorado composer Ofer Ben-Amots.
|Nov 28
|6 p.m.
|“Judas Maccabaeus” -- The classic oratorio which illuminates the origins of the Festival of Lights, the heart of the Hanukkah story.
|Nov 29
|7 a.m.
|New for 20201! Hanukkah Reflections: Music celebrating Jewish traditions at Hanukkah. Monika Vischer is joined by Colorado composer Ofer Ben-Amots.
|Nov 29
|8 a.m., 4 p.m.
|Stories of Hanukkah: The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.
|Nov 29
|7 p.m.
|Comfort and Joy!: CPR Classical’s exclusive holiday collection recorded in Colorado Public Radio’s Performance Studio.
|Nov 30
|8 a.m., 4 p.m.
|Stories of Hanukkah: The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.
|Nov 30
|10 a.m.
|At Home with Sphere: Highlights from the new holiday collection from Denver’s Sphere Ensemble.
|Nov 30
|7 p.m.
|Shout for Joy! African American Spirituals and Music for Christmas Two hours of spirituals and music from Black composers & musicians for the holidays, hosted by Monika Vischer with guest, M. Roger Holland II.
|Date
|Time
|Program
|Dec 1
|8 a.m., 4 p.m.
|Stories of Hanukkah: The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.
|Dec 1
|9 a.m.
|Christmas with the Colorado Children’s Chorale: The best of the group’s 2018 and 2019 holiday concerts at Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver, hosted by David Ginder.
|Dec 1
|3 p.m.
|Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” -- Quintessential holiday music from the fairy tale ballet and classic Christmas story.
|Dec 1
|7 p.m.
|Itzhak Perlman’s Hanukkah Radio Party: Hear favorite Hanukkah recordings and the story of the Jewish festival of lights, hosted by the famous violinist.
|Dec 2
|8 a.m., 4 p.m.
|Stories of Hanukkah: The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.
|Dec 2
|9 a.m., 7 p.m.
|A Classical Christmas with the Colorado Symphony: An encore broadcast of the symphony’s 2018 holiday concert, hosted by David Ginder.
|Dec 2
|3 p.m.
|Hanukkah Reflections: Music celebrating Jewish traditions at Hanukkah. Monika Vischer is joined by Colorado composer Ofer Ben-Amots.
|Dec 3
|8 a.m,
4 p.m.
|Stories of Hanukkah: The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.
|Dec 3
|7 p.m.
|“Amahl and the Night Visitors” -- Gian Carlo Menotti’s 1951 one-act opera inspired by The Adoration of the Magi by 15th century Dutch painter, Hieronymus Bosch.
|Dec 4
|8 a.m.,
4 p.m.
|Stories of Hanukkah: The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.
|Dec 4
|10 a.m.
|Itzhak Perlman’s Hanukkah Radio Party: Hear favorite Hanukkah recordings and the story of the Jewish festival of lights, hosted by the famous violinist.
|Dec 4
|11 a.m.
|The Met Opera: Aucoin’s “Eurydice” -- The Met opens the vaults for a new season of the legendary radio series, beginning with a new work: “Eurydice” by composer Matthew Aucoin, adapted from the 2003 play by Sarah Ruhl.
|Dec 4
|2 p.m.
|Hanukkah Reflections: Music celebrating Jewish traditions at Hanukkah. Monika Vischer is joined by Colorado composer Ofer Ben-Amots.
|Dec 4
|4:05 p.m.
|Comfort and Joy! CPR Classical’s exclusive holiday collection recorded in Colorado Public Radio’s Performance Studio.
|Dec 4
|7 p.m.
|“L’enfance du Christ” -- A 90-minute grand masterpiece in three parts by Hector Berlioz focusing on the dramatic events after Christ’s birth as Joseph, Mary and Jesus flee to safety.
|Date
|Time
|Program
|Dec 5
|6 a.m.
|Sing for the Holiday! David Ginder presents America’s greatest holiday choral performances.
|Dec 5
|5 p.m.
|At Home with Sphere: Highlights from the new holiday collection from Denver’s Sphere Ensemble.
|Dec 5
|7 p.m.
|Hanukkah Reflections: Music celebrating Jewish traditions at Hanukkah. Monika Vischer is joined by Colorado composer Ofer Ben-Amots.
|Dec 6
|9 a.m., 7 p.m.
|Colorado Holiday Spotlight: Exclusive recordings from CPR’s Performance Studio.
|Dec 6
|10 a.m.
|Hanukkah Reflections: Music celebrating Jewish traditions at Hanukkah. Monika Vischer is joined by Colorado composer Ofer Ben-Amots.
|Dec 7
|9 a.m., 7 p.m.
|Colorado Holiday Spotlight: St. Martin’s Chamber Choir and The Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado.
|Dec 7
|10 a.m.
|Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” -- Quintessential holiday music from the fairy tale ballet and classic Christmas story.
|Dec 7
|2 p.m.
|Comfort and Joy! CPR Classical’s exclusive holiday collection recorded in Colorado Public Radio’s Performance Studio.
|Dec 8
|9 a.m., 7 p.m.
|Colorado Holiday Spotlight: Kantorei and the Denver Brass
|Dec 8
|1 p.m.
|Shout for Joy! African American Spirituals and Music for Christmas Two hours of spirituals and music from Black composers & musicians for the holidays, hosted by Monika Vischer with guest, M. Roger Holland II.
|Dec 9
|9 a.m., 7 p.m.
|Colorado Holiday Spotlight: The Colorado Symphony
|Dec 10
|9 a.m.
|Colorado Holiday Spotlight: The Colorado Children’s Chorale
|Dec 10
|4 p.m.
|Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” -- Quintessential holiday music from the fairy tale ballet and classic Christmas story.
|Dec 10
|7 p.m.
|Christmas with the Colorado Children’s Chorale: The best of the group’s 2018 and 2019 holiday concerts at Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver, hosted by David Ginder.
|Dec 11
|9 a.m.
|A Classical Christmas with the Colorado Symphony: An encore broadcast of the symphony’s 2018 holiday concert, hosted by David Ginder.
|Dec 11
|11 a.m.
|The Met Opera: Puccini’s “Tosca” -- The tempestuous opera singer Tosca fights to save her lover Cavaradossi from the vengeful police chief Scarpia.
|Dec 11
|3 p.m.
|Carol Countdown: Three hours of Colorado’s favorite Christmas carols selected by CPR Classical listeners, hosted by Matt Weesner.
|Date
|Time
|Program
|Dec 12
|6 a.m.
|Shout for Joy! African American Spirituals and Music for Christmas Two hours of spirituals and music from Black composers & musicians for the holidays, hosted by Monika Vischer with guest, M. Roger Holland II.
|Dec 12
|3 p.m.
|“Ceremony of Carols" -- A short masterpiece of simple beauty and innocence composed by outspoken pacifist Benjamin Britten during the horrors of World War II.
|Dec 13
|7 a.m.
|Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” -- Quintessential holiday music from the fairy tale ballet and classic Christmas story.
|Dec 13
|1 p.m.
|Comfort and Joy! CPR Classical’s exclusive holiday collection recorded in Colorado Public Radio’s Performance Studio.
|Dec 13
|4 p.m.
|Carol Countdown: Three hours of Colorado’s favorite Christmas carols selected by CPR Classical listeners, hosted by Matt Weesner.
|Dec 14
|8 p.m.
|“Ballad of the Brown King” -- A cantata by Margaret Bonds set to text by Langston Hughes, who felt inspired to “reinforce the image of African participation in the Nativity story.”
|Dec 15
|10 a.m.
|Carol Countdown: Three hours of Colorado’s favorite Christmas carols selected by CPR Classical listeners, hosted by Matt Weesner.
|Dec 15
|6 p.m.
|"Messiah" -- A classic recording of Handel’s enduring masterwork.
|Dec 16
|11 a.m., 7 p.m.
|Beethoven Birthday Party: An all-day celebration of Beethoven, featuring “The Life of Beethoven” with Marilyn Cooley.
|Dec 16
|1 p.m.
|Carol Countdown: Three hours of Colorado’s favorite Christmas carols selected by CPR Classical listeners, hosted by Matt Weesner.
|Dec 17
|1 p.m.
|Holiday Pops! Join Karla Walker for an hour of sparkly renditions of holiday favorites from the great pops orchestras.
|Dec 17
|2 p.m.
|Christmas with the Colorado Children’s Chorale: The best of the group’s 2018 and 2019 holiday concerts at Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver, hosted by David Ginder.
|Dec 17
|7 p.m.
|St. Olaf Christmas Festival: A century-old tradition from Northfield, Minnesota.
|Dec 18
|9 a.m.
|Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” -- Quintessential holiday music from the fairy tale ballet and classic Christmas story.
|Dec 18
|11 a.m.
|The Met Opera: Mozart’s “Magic Flute" -- Mozart's timeless comedy about the search for love and enlightenment. Follow the adventures of Prince Tamino and the bird-catcher Papageno on their quest to rescue Pamina.
|Dec 18
|5 p.m.
|Shout for Joy! African American Spirituals and Music for Christmas Two hours of spirituals and music from Black composers & musicians for the holidays, hosted by Monika Vischer with guest, M. Roger Holland II.
|Dec 18
|7 p.m.
|Holiday Pops! Join Karla Walker for an hour of the great pops orchestras playing the great holiday hits.
|Dec 18
|8 p.m.
|December Solstice: An hour of midwinter reflection and music to celebrate the Winter Solstice, with host Marilyn Cooley.
|Date
|Time.
|Program
|Dec 19
|6 a.m.
|Sing for the Holidays! David Ginder presents America’s greatest holiday choral performances.
|Dec 19
|10 a.m.
|Holiday Baroque: A celebration of Christmas and Hanukkah through the beauty of Baroque music, hosted by Jean Inaba.
|Dec 19
|1 p.m., 6 p.m.
|December Solstice: An hour of midwinter reflection and music to celebrate the Winter Solstice, with host Marilyn Cooley.
|Dec 19
|3 p.m.
|Comfort and Joy! CPR Classical’s exclusive holiday collection recorded in Colorado Public Radio’s Performance Studio.
|Dec 19
|4 p.m.
|Holiday Pops! Join Karla Walker for an hour of the great pops orchestras playing the great holiday hits.
|Dec 19
|7 p.m.
|Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” -- Quintessential holiday music from the fairy tale ballet and classic Christmas story.
|Dec 20
|8 a.m.
|December Solstice: An hour of midwinter reflection and music to celebrate the Winter Solstice, with host Marilyn Cooley.
|Dec 20
|9 a.m.
|Carol Countdown: Three hours of Colorado’s favorite Christmas carols selected by CPR Classical listeners, hosted by Matt Weesner.
|Dec 20
|12 p.m.
|A Classical Christmas with the Colorado Symphony: An encore broadcast of the symphony’s 2018 holiday concert, hosted by David Ginder.
|Dec 20
|2 p.m.
|Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” -- Quintessential holiday music from the fairy tale ballet and classic Christmas story.
|Dec 20
|7 p.m.
|A Colorado Christmas: An hour of Colorado’s finest magical performances for the holidays, hosted by David Ginder.
|Dec 21
|10 a.m.
|Shout for Joy! African American Spirituals and Music for Christmas Two hours of spirituals and music from Black composers & musicians for the holidays, hosted by Monika Vischer with guest, M. Roger Holland II.
|Dec 21
|5 p.m.
|December Solstice: An hour of midwinter reflection and music to celebrate the Winter Solstice, with host Marilyn Cooley.
|Dec 21
|7 p.m.
|“Kontakion on the Nativity of Christ” -- Colorado composer and former CU music professor Richard Toensing’s liturgical hymn for the Christmas season.
|Dec 22
|9 a.m.
|A Colorado Christmas: An hour of Colorado’s finest magical performances for the holidays, hosted by David Ginder.
|Dec 22
|3 p.m.
|“Ballad of the Brown King” -- A cantata by Margaret Bonds set to text by Langston Hughes, who felt inspired to “reinforce the image of African participation in the Nativity story.”
|Dec 22
|4 p.m.
|St. Olaf Christmas Festival" A century-old tradition from Northfield, Minnesota.
|Dec 22
|6 p.m.
|The Historic 1808 Beethoven Concert: Symphonies 5 & 6, Piano Concerto 4, Choral Fantasy and more!
|Dec 23
|9 a.m.
|A Colorado Christmas: An hour of Colorado’s finest magical performances for the holidays, hosted by David Ginder.
|Dec 23
|3 p.m.
|At Home with Sphere: Highlights from the new holiday collection from Denver’s Sphere Ensemble.
|Dec 23
|7 p.m.
|Shout for Joy! African American Spirituals and Music for Christmas Two hours of spirituals and music from Black composers & musicians for the holidays, hosted by Monika Vischer with guest, M. Roger Holland II.
|Date
|Time
|Program
|Dec 24
|8 a.m., 8 a.m.
|LIVE: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols: A live, worldwide, Christmas Eve broadcast from King’s College in Cambridge, England.
|Dec 24
|10 a.m.
|Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” -- Quintessential holiday music from the fairy tale ballet and classic Christmas story.
|Dec 24
|12 p.m.
|A Colorado Christmas: An hour of Colorado’s finest magical performances for the holidays, hosted by David Ginder.
|Dec 24
|1 p.m.
|Holiday Pops! Join Karla Walker for an hour of the great pops orchestras playing the great holiday hits.
|Dec 24
|3 p.m.
|Carol Countdown: Three hours of Colorado’s favorite Christmas carols selected by CPR Classical listeners, hosted by Matt Weesner.
|Dec 24
|6 p.m.
|A Candlelight Christmas: Listen all evening for the quieter, more sacred side of Christmas.
|Dec 25
|8 a.m.
|Carol Countdown: Three hours of Colorado’s favorite Christmas carols selected by CPR Classical listeners, hosted by Matt Weesner.
|Dec 25
|11 a.m.
|The Met Opera: Verdi’s “Aida”-- celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Met's radio broadcasts and 150th anniversary of Aida’s premiere.
|Dec 25
|3 p.m.
|Christmas with the Colorado Children’s Chorale: The best of the group’s 2018 and 2019 holiday concerts at Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver, hosted by David Ginder.
|Dec 25
|5 p.m.
|New for 2021! The 12 Days of Carols: twelve favorite carols and the fascinating stories behind them.
|Dec 25
|6 p.m.
|Comfort and Joy! CPR Classical’s exclusive holiday collection recorded in Colorado Public Radio’s Performance Studio.
|Date
|Time
|Program
|Dec 26 - Jan 1
|Kwanzaa: CPR Classical celebrates African American music and culture...a celebration of community and family.
|Dec 31
|6 p.m.
|Beethoven Bash: All nine of Beethoven’s symphonies! A CPR Classical tradition. Ring in the new year with all nine Beethoven symphonies, including the “Ode to Joy” from Symphony No. 9 at midnight!
|Jan 1
|9 a..m
|New Year’s Day: Ring in the new year with the Vienna Philharmonic, an annual tradition reaching millions around the world, conducted by Daniel Barenboim.
Keep CPR Classical close this holiday season!
Hear CPR Classical by clicking “Listen Live” at the top on this website, or download the Colorado Public Radio app. Listen on your radio to CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, at radio signals around Colorado. You can also tell your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical."
