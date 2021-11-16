Knocked out! 16 carols move on to Round 2 of our 2021 Colorado Carol Countdown

Editor's note: Due to a technical error, some results may not have been recorded if a participant selected "O Come, All Ye Faithful" among their choices before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The error has been corrected and anyone who may have chosen that carol is encouraged to vote again to ensure their selections are recorded.

Voting in the Carol Countdown automatically enters you into a sweepstakes for a family four-pack of tickets to DCPA’s “Camp Christmas.” Deadline is Thursday, Nov. 18 at 11:59 p.m. One entry per household.

With 32 carols going head to head, it was bound to happen: Some big name favorites got knocked out. You made your voices heard to advance 16 of our 32 classic carols to the next round in the Carol Countdown.

While previous top seeds like "Silent Night" and "Carol of the Bells" easily sleighed (ahem, slayed) their competition, the first round saw a few close calls and jaw-dropping upsets.

Crooners carried some clout this year. Fans of Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” came through and nearly unseated our top seed, “Joy to the World.” And while everyone’s beloved “Little Drummer Boy” drummed on, Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” gave the drummer boy a run for his money — perhaps our long, warm autumn has us yearning for "chestnuts roasting on an open fire."

To our surprise, two carols normally in the top 10 were also knocked out!

Whether you prefer Holst’s or Darke’s setting of “In the Bleak Midwinter,” it appears neither could beat “Away in a Manger,” the dulcet lullaby of largely unknown origin that’s often misattributed to Martin Luther.

Former favorite “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming” also lost to “Good King Wenceslas” in an admittedly tricky matchup. To get farther, though, the Good King will have a tough battle against “What Child is This?”

This hymn’s unique origin starts with 19th century lyrics written by a severely ill English insurance manager during a religious awakening he had after a near-death experience. When combined with the classic English tune “Greensleeves,” it’s a formula for a formidable carol.

Will it advance to Round 3? That’s up to you – vote for the next round of carols below!

Second-round voting is open through Nov. 18. We’ll announce the carols that move on and open voting for Round 3 on Nov. 19. Voting will continue until we declare a champ on Dec. 7. And don’t forget to listen to CPR Classical’s Carol Countdown on Saturday, Dec. 11 starting at 3 p.m.