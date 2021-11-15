Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer announces she’s entering the race for Colorado’s newest — and swingiest — congressional seat

State lawmaker Barbara Kirkmeyer is the latest Republican to join Colorado's 8th congressional district race.

The first-term state senator is entering what is expected to be a crowded GOP primary field for the open seat. She served 19 years as a Weld County commissioner and said the focus of her congressional campaign will be inflation, deficit spending, crime and border security.

“Congress is in desperate need of fresh, new leadership dedicated to American renewal,” said Kirkmeyer in a statement announcing her bid.

The new 8th district spans the northern Denver suburbs up to Weld County and was created in the latest round of redistricting due to Colorado’s population growth.

The state’s independent redistricting commission configured the map to make the seat highly competitive, giving either party a good shot at winning next year.