Hitting The Road To Get To Know Colorado’s New (Maybe) Eighth District

When Colorado’s Independent Congressional Redistricting Committee released its first draft map this summer, all eyes were on where they decided to put the state’s newest seat, the 8th congressional district.

The committee stressed the map is just a starting point for discussion, and so far, people have had a lot to say.

The district’s spine is U.S. Highway 85, as it stretches up and out of the north Denver metro area toward Greeley. The rough oblong looks good and compact on paper — but lines on a map show little about the common ties that may bind people here together, or the conflicting forces that pull them apart.

Rural vs. Urban

Driving north out of Commerce City, construction cranes dot the southern stretch of the highway. Over the past decade, thousands of people have moved north out of Denver in search of affordable housing or better schools or a quieter existence.

“I would say the biggest change that I’ve noticed (along US 85) is fields being turned into developments,” said Grace Hood. She’s CPR News’s former energy and environment reporter and spent a lot of time reporting in this area of the state. Now she’s studying urban and regional planning.

Brighton has grown by nearly 10,000 people in the last decade. The two counties it straddles, Adams and Weld, also both boomed between census counts, Adams by almost 18 percent, Weld by a massive 30 percent.

“This southern part of Weld County that we’re approaching,” Hood observed, “really comprised a significant chunk of growth, which I think is a big reason why Colorado got an additional congressional district here.”

Speeding by on the open road, though, it doesn't take long before we're past the housing developments and into a landscape of flat fields, grain silos and the still heads of pumpjacks waiting to come to life to start pulling oil out of the ground.

Agriculture and energy are the two prevailing interests the further north we drive in the proposed district. And the little towns strung along the highway begin to lose their suburban feel.

Caitlyn Kim/CPR News Agriculture and oil and natural gas industry are two of the main industries in the northern portion of the proposed district.

“We’re a close knit community for the most part, I would say, of farming and agriculture... Energy is big here too,” said Platteville Mayor Adrienne Sandoval. “I always describe Platteville as halfway between Denver and Greely and close to neither.”

When Sandoval first saw the draft congressional map, one thought went through her mind.

“‘Holy smokes, we're going to get ignored. Completely ignored,’” she recalled thinking.

It’s simple math. The southern portion of the district, which includes parts of Arvada, Westminster, Broomfield, Thornton, and Commerce City — contains more than 600,000 people. In the rural northern part of the district, Platteville and its neighbor, Fort Lupton, only have 11,000 residents between them.

Caitlyn Kim/CPR News Platteville Mayor Adrienne Sandoval is glad Colorado is getting another congressional seat, but she's concerned that her town is included with north Denver metro area communities in the draft map for CD-08.

Sandoval fears her rural community’s concerns will be dwarfed by those of the urban communities to the south, something she expressed to the commission.

It's something we also heard from voters around here.

Leann Larson lives in Milliken, the northernmost town in the proposed district, where shopfront windows sport ‘Energy Strong’ signs. When I showed her the draft map, she too had a visceral reaction.

“To me it says my vote won’t count. Only Denver will count,” she said, flicking the Denver portion of the map. She doesn’t see a community of interest within CO-08’s proposed boundaries. “We have a lot more in common with Weld County and Greeley than we do Denver.”