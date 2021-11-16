WATCH: Colorado AG Phil Weiser, Aurora announces agreement after report detailed routinely racist policing

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and officials from the City of Aurora announced on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. an agreement they've reached over how the city will address racial bias in policing and other violations of state and federal law that were detailed in a patterns and practices investigation released earlier this year.

An 118-page report released in September detailed how the Aurora Police Department has routinely violated state and federal law through racist policing, illegal uses of excessive force and administration of ketamine to people who officers have detained. The report also stated that "it is clear that observed law enforcement outcomes for people of color in Aurora differ significantly from those experienced by their white counterparts."

The investigation was enabled by a broad police accountability and reform law passed last year following massive protests against police brutality.

