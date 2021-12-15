Christmas with the Colorado Children’s Chorale now available on-demand

The joyful sounds from Colorado Children’s Chorale will surely raise your spirits. Host David Ginder presents the best of the group’s 2018 and 2019 holiday concerts from Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver with their new Artistic Director, Emily Crile. ’Tis the season for instant music and joy!

You can click PLAY below and immediately celebrate the sound of the season with song. No one gets more excited about Christmas than children -- enjoy the talented, youthful voices of the Colorado Children’s Chorale through Wednesday, December 29.