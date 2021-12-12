12 Days of Carols
Christmas carols are tunes many of us know by heart - we sing them with neighbors, friends and family, or alone in the car with the radio tuned to CPR Classical. Some of our favorite carols have fascinating origins and interesting journeys. Who was the real good King Wenceslas? Which carol saw a lyric change thanks to Judy Garland?
Join CPR Classical for the 12 Days of Carols - learn the history of a new carol every day through Christmas.
Hear a new carol every day starting December 12 and the full compilation Christmas day at 5 p.m.
Good King Wenceslas
A good-hearted man with a jolly demeanor? No, not Santa Claus - Good King Wenceslas. The carol was inspired by a real beloved Bohemian king and his generosity on cold snowy nights.
