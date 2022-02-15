State regulators move to approve a new permit for Suncor’s Commerce City refinery

For more than a decade, Colorado regulators have allowed Suncor to operate part of its Commerce City refinery with an expired air pollution permit. Those days now appear to be coming to a close.

Last Wednesday, the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division submitted a draft permit for Plant 2, the eastern portion of the refinery, to the federal government. It would require the company to publish continuous emissions data, perform more tests to control releases of hydrogen sulfide and conduct more monitoring to avoid the release of visible pollution. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has 45 days to review the permit and ask for any changes.

The permit itself is a sort of driver’s license for stationary air pollution sources. Under the Clean Air Act, state and federal regulators must renew a Title V permit every five years, updating it to include new emissions limits or monitoring requirements. Suncor applied to renew its Plant 2 permit in 2010, but state regulators have delayed action due to staff shortages and other hangups. In the meantime, the air pollution division allowed the company to operate under its old permit, which expired in 2011.

The move to renew the permit without significant limitations to Suncor’s operations has frustrated some residents and environmental justice advocates. Olga Gonzalez, the executive director of local health group Cultivando, said it comes weeks after her organization set up a local air monitoring network in Commerce City.

“Our community will continue to live with the fear of deadly chemicals in the air,” Gonzalez said. “We’d been hopeful we’d have more time to do monitoring before permits like this were granted to Suncor.”